The Albufera Nature Park is about to get bigger. 03-05-2011 Andrew Ede

To mark the 30th anniversary of the Albufera Nature Park, President Armengol announced yesterday that the park is to be expanded by 418 hectares.



The park, which lies in two municipalities - Muro and Sa Pobla, is one of the most important wetland areas in Europe. It currently covers an area of 1,646 hectares but it will soon take in Son Bosc and other key areas on its perimeter. The Son Bosc finca has for many years been the focus of controversy because of a proposed golf course. Earthmoving work on the finca started several years ago, but this was paralysed when there was a change at the regional environment ministry. The PSM Majorca Socialists (now part of Més) were handed the ministry in 2010 when the Unió Mallorquina, riddled with corruption allegations, was thrown out of the coalition government of PSOE's Francesc Antich.



Armengol said yesterday that the island is "extremely proud" of the park, hence why the decision has been taken to increase the size of the protected zone, which is home to over 3,000 different species.