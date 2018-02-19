Majorca
What's on in Majorca: 20-25 February
Tuesday, 20 February
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Soloists from the Seville Baroque Orchestra - Mercedes Ruiz (cello), Ventura Rico (viol), Alexis Aguado (violin). Works by Haydn and others. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. 12 euros (six euros for La Caixa clients).
Thursday, 22 February
FAIRS
Palma. 09.30-18.00: Jobs Fair. Palacio de Congresos. Registration in advance via www.palmaactiva.com.
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Joaquín Achúcarro (piano). Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 Op. 58; Parera, "Obertura per a un Bon Dia"; Brahms-Schoenberg, Quartet for Orchestra Op. 25. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Friday, 23 February
MUSIC
Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Joaquín Achúcarro (piano). Programme as Palma, Thursday. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 17 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.
Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music - Symphony with two bands. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.
Palma. 20.00: Andres Suarez - Spanish rock. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24-50 euros. www.truiteatre.es
Palma. 20.00: Carl Orff - "Carmina Burana". Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca, Orfeó d'Alaro, Pro Musica Chorus de Soller, and Agora Portals choirs. Francesc Blanco and Victoria Cortés (pianos), Máriam Guerra (soprano), Víctor Jiménez (countertenor) and Lluís Sintes (baritone), Euroclassics Percussion Ensemble. Palacio de Congresos. 4-25 euros. www.euroclassics.es.
Vilafranca. 21.00: Pep Marqués (singer from Valencia) plus his band and invited guests. Municipal theatre, C. Sant Martí 25. Ten euros.
Saturday, 24 February
FAIRS
Palma, Fira del Ram. 10.00-02.00: Easter Fun Fair. Son Fusteret Showground by Poligono Son Castelló.
MUSIC
Cala Millor. 17.30: "Mirando il Cielo" - seventeenth century Italian cantatas. Eulalia Fantova (singer), Ferran Pisa (theorbo). Sa Maniga Auditorium. C. Son Galta 4. Free.
Muro. 19.00: Capella Mallorquina - choral concert as part of the Miquel Tortell Music Festival season. Santa Ana Church.
Palma. 18.00: "Visca l'Òpera" by Oníric Espectacles - children's opera. For children five years and older. Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Tickets one to nine euros, depending on age.
Palma. 20.00: Armen Babhakanian (piano). Works by Bartok, Chopin, Mozart. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 21.00: Victor Ullate Ballet, "Carmen". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32-46 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Sunday, 25 February
FAIRS
Escorca (Lluc), Naturesport Fair. 10.00: Guided Nordic walking. Duration 3 hours. 11.00: Lluc trail race. 11.00 to 14.00: Children's activities. 12.00 Taichi workshop. 13.00. Gymnastics and stretching workshop. Register for race at www.elitechip.net. All activities are free but registration in advance by email: info@spiritualmallorca.com.
Palma, Fira del Ram. 10.00-24.00: Easter Fun Fair. Son Fusteret Showground by Poligono Son Castelló.
MUSIC
Palma. 18.00: "Visca l'Òpera" by Oníric Espectacles - children's opera. For children five years and older. Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Tickets one to nine euros, depending on age.
Pollensa. 18.00: "Un món de músiques" - Júlia Alcaráz (piano), Jordi García (violin). Club Pollença, Plaça Major. Free.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 12.00: Folk dance - Majorca School of Music and Dance. Plaça Espanya.
