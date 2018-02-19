The then mayor, Mateu Isern, at the opening of Palma's Fira del Ram in 2015. 03-03-2015 Julián Aguirre

Tuesday, 20 February

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Soloists from the Seville Baroque Orchestra - Mercedes Ruiz (cello), Ventura Rico (viol), Alexis Aguado (violin). Works by Haydn and others. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. 12 euros (six euros for La Caixa clients).





Thursday, 22 February

FAIRS

Palma. 09.30-18.00: Jobs Fair. Palacio de Congresos. Registration in advance via www.palmaactiva.com.



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Joaquín Achúcarro (piano). Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 Op. 58; Parera, "Obertura per a un Bon Dia"; Brahms-Schoenberg, Quartet for Orchestra Op. 25. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.





Friday, 23 February

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Joaquín Achúcarro (piano). Programme as Palma, Thursday. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 17 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.



Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music - Symphony with two bands. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Palma. 20.00: Andres Suarez - Spanish rock. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24-50 euros. www.truiteatre.es



Palma. 20.00: Carl Orff - "Carmina Burana". Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca, Orfeó d'Alaro, Pro Musica Chorus de Soller, and Agora Portals choirs. Francesc Blanco and Victoria Cortés (pianos), Máriam Guerra (soprano), Víctor Jiménez (countertenor) and Lluís Sintes (baritone), Euroclassics Percussion Ensemble. Palacio de Congresos. 4-25 euros. www.euroclassics.es.



Vilafranca. 21.00: Pep Marqués (singer from Valencia) plus his band and invited guests. Municipal theatre, C. Sant Martí 25. Ten euros.





Saturday, 24 February

FAIRS

Palma, Fira del Ram. 10.00-02.00: Easter Fun Fair. Son Fusteret Showground by Poligono Son Castelló.



MUSIC

Cala Millor. 17.30: "Mirando il Cielo" - seventeenth century Italian cantatas. Eulalia Fantova (singer), Ferran Pisa (theorbo). Sa Maniga Auditorium. C. Son Galta 4. Free.



Muro. 19.00: Capella Mallorquina - choral concert as part of the Miquel Tortell Music Festival season. Santa Ana Church.



Palma. 18.00: "Visca l'Òpera" by Oníric Espectacles - children's opera. For children five years and older. Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Tickets one to nine euros, depending on age.



Palma. 20.00: Armen Babhakanian (piano). Works by Bartok, Chopin, Mozart. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Victor Ullate Ballet, "Carmen". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32-46 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.





Sunday, 25 February

FAIRS

Escorca (Lluc), Naturesport Fair. 10.00: Guided Nordic walking. Duration 3 hours. 11.00: Lluc trail race. 11.00 to 14.00: Children's activities. 12.00 Taichi workshop. 13.00. Gymnastics and stretching workshop. Register for race at www.elitechip.net. All activities are free but registration in advance by email: info@spiritualmallorca.com.



Palma, Fira del Ram. 10.00-24.00: Easter Fun Fair. Son Fusteret Showground by Poligono Son Castelló.



MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: "Visca l'Òpera" by Oníric Espectacles - children's opera. For children five years and older. Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Tickets one to nine euros, depending on age.



Pollensa. 18.00: "Un món de músiques" - Júlia Alcaráz (piano), Jordi García (violin). Club Pollença, Plaça Major. Free.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 12.00: Folk dance - Majorca School of Music and Dance. Plaça Espanya.