Isabel Vidal and Patricia Lliteras, secretary and manager of the Playa de Palma hoteliers association. In the background, the peculiar street lighting on top of the columns. 16-02-2018 Miquel À. Cañellas

Hoteliers in Playa de Palma are once more complaining about the lack of public investment. While the private sector has spent over 1,000 million euros on modernisation in recent years, the public sector has failed to complement this and to keep promises made. Consequently, there are issues with infrastructure, such as the poor condition of pavements and street lighting.



Tourists, say the hoteliers, are also complaining about the rundown nature of the resort area; it does not match the quality of the hotels. The president of the Playa de Palma hoteliers association, Francisco Marín, says that it isn't simply that there hasn't been public investment in improvements; there also isn't spending on basic maintenance.



For fourteen years, Marín notes, there was the Playa de Palma Consortium. This comprised public authorities with responsibilities for the area. But this achieved little or nothing and was eventually wound up. Now, says Marín, hoteliers and other businesses just depend on the two town halls - Palma and Llucmajor - "and they say they don't have the budgets".



The hoteliers president describes the situation as worrying. The hotel and private sector "believe in Playa de Palma", but the public authorities are way behind when it comes to investment and maintenance.



The street lighting is an issue of particular concern. Last year the area was plunged into virtual darkness; a definitive solution is still to be provided. With the pavements, there is unevenness and there are ruts.



On top of all this, there is another enduring concern - that of security. The hoteliers are demanding more police and specific ordinance to address issues in Playa de Palma. On this issue, there was a meeting yesterday involving hoteliers, residents and the town hall's councillor for public safety, Angelica Pastor. She explained that new ordinance is currently being worked on that will address illegal practices, anti-social behaviour and general security. From the hoteliers and residents there was a hope that this new ordinance, once it is introduced, will be effective and be enforced, unlike previous bylaws. They are demanding more police, believing that a greater police presence will act as a deterrent.