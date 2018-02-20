Bylaws
Calvia satisfied with dog-owner information campaign
A two-phase campaign to inform dog owners about new animal welfare ordinance has been carried out by Calvia town hall.
The first phase was between 24 January and 3 February. This was solely to do with providing information; officials from the environment department advised 325 owners about the new ordinance. The aims of the bylaw are to increase respect for animals, to establish general guidelines for dog behaviour, and to minimise nuisance caused to members of the public.
The second phase, from 5 to 18 February, was also informative but it involved the local police. There were, therefore, sanctions for non-compliance with the bylaw. Officials and police spoke to 151 owners, and twelve reports for breaches were made. Four were for not having a dog on a lead, three were for not carrying a bag to pick up excrement, and five were because the dog was not chipped.
Francisca Muñoz, Calvia councillor for the environment, has expressed her satisfaction with the campaign, noting that only a small minority of owners were in breach of the ordinance.
Fines for not carrying a dog excrement bag can go up to 300 euros. For not picking up dog mess, the fines can be as much as 600 euros.
