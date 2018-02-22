Snow has fallen quite regularly in the mountains this winter. 03-02-2018 IB3

A cold front yesterday resulted in temperatures in the Balearics falling by up to five degrees compared with those on Tuesday. Highs in Majorca were struggling to reach 12C; in some areas they failed to go above ten degrees.



Aemet forecasts that today will be much the same in terms of temperature, quite possibly colder. Overnight temperatures have been down to three degrees in part of Majorca's interior. Warmer weather is expected over the weekend, but the forecast into next week (on Tuesday) is for another cold front and even lower temperatures.



Rainfall has not been particularly heavy. In Lluc there were almost ten litres per square metre for the twelve hours from midnight to midday yesterday. Snow, although it may fall at 400 metres today, is expected to only be light.