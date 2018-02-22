Holiday rentals
Meliá boss supports Balearics fine of Airbnb
Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, the CEO of Meliá Hotels International, told a Palma audience on Wednesday that he endorses the 300,000 euro fine handed out to Airbnb by the Balearic government. "It was necessary," he observed, speaking in the context of stamping out illegal holiday rentals.
Organised by the Balearic association for family businesses, the audience also heard Escarrer explain that he is in favour of holiday rentals. The sector must, however, be regulated so that the same conditions apply as to the hotel industry. As for the government's legislation, he suggested that "patches" are being placed; there has to be a definition as to "where we want to locate holiday rentals".
Under the government's tourism law reform, there will be over 42,000 new accommodation places in Majorca. Most of these - around 30,000 - will be for holiday rentals. The rest will be for other types of accommodation. Asked if this number will be enough for hotels, Escarrer offered no opinion, preferring to refer to a future in which there is a focus on quality and product diversification.
It's important, he stressed, to seize the opportunity to consolidate the position of the Balearics, to which tourists have come in recent years because of conflicts in competing Mediterranean destinations.
Escarrer also mentioned the Luis Riu affair and the allegations made by the prosecutor in Miami-Dade County about gifts to public officials. He again offered no particular opinion except to say that Luis Riu is "very professional and ethical".
Henry James / Hace about 6 hours
Well he would,wouldn't he.
Steve, Palma Nova / Hace about 8 hours
Let's get this straight once and for all. The recent changes in the law did not stop illegal holiday rentals, the new laws made it illegal from that day onwards. Enough already....
Steve, Palma Nova / Hace about 8 hours
Steve, Palma Nova / Hace about 9 hours
Of course he supports it, he invented it. Him and his cronies at the Hoteliers Federation offered free holidays to Barceló to implement it by abusing his powers and going ahead without a vote from the people. Now Escarrer can increase his prices and continue syphoning off even more money out of Mallorca to his other destinations. He couldn't care less about how the locals, or anybody else is affected in the longer term. Worth remembering too that his empire was started when he was given the funds from the "government", every year he recoeves millions more to fund reforms at the taxpayers expense.