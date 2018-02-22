Weather
Below freezing all day yesterday in mountain areas
The snow duly fell again yesterday but only down to 500 and 600 metres. The MA-10 main road in the Tramuntana Mountains was closed for a time in the morning. It was reopened at eleven o'clock but then had to be closed again after midday.
The coldest temperatures yesterday were registered at the Serra de Alfabia weather station in Bunyola. The temperature there failed to go above freezing all day; the high was minus 0.7C.
The best that Palma airport could muster was 7.1C. In Puerto Pollensa it was a positively balmy 8.9C.
