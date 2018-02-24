Benicio del Toro. 24-02-2018 Archive

Pedro Barbadillo, the director of the Majorca Film Commission, has been at Berlinale, the Berlin Internaional Film Festival, where he was in talks regarding a film to star Oscar award-winning actor Benicio del Toro.



Aleta Chappelle, a casting director who has often worked with Francis Ford Coppola, is seeking funding for a film with Del Toro that she herself would direct. Barbadillo says that the project is still at an early stage but he acknowledges that it would be a very important production for Majorca.



"Everything would depend on what incentives we are able to offer. The discussions will continue and we will look for financing."



Barbadillo adds that two German films are to be shot in Majorca in the next few months. Two other German productions as well as two Italian ones were also under discussion in Berlin.

* From Puerto Rico, Benicio del Toro won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Traffic in 2001. He has appeared in films such as Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.