Pimeco - Antoni Fuster at the back, third from the left. 25-02-2018 pimeco.com

Pimeco, one of the associations that represents smaller retailers, is closely aligned with the holiday rentals association Aptur in supporting a more liberal approach to rentals legislation. Its new president Antoni Fuster met Palma's mayor Antoni Noguera on Friday, and the rentals issue was on the agenda.



The association called on the town hall to introduce "sensible" regulation that has clear criteria. This regulation should strike a balance between the need for economic development and the social situation in the city's neighbourhoods. Fuster stressed the importance of the holiday rentals sector for the city, drawing attention to the spending made by tourists who rent properties.



In a wider context, Fuster sought "effective" measures to support smaller businesses in Palma. He offered to work with the town hall in developing these measures. A specific issue had to do with Christmas shopping. The mayor was asked to remedy the lack of Christmas lights in important shopping areas in the city.



Other matters covered included illegal street selling - Pimeco wants a greater police presence - and street cleaning. Fuster said that he recognises efforts that are being made by the Emaya municipal services agency, but he insisted that cleanliness has been an "endemic problem" for too long and that more needs to be done in order to prevent there being a bad image of commercial areas.





* The tie-up between Pimeco and the Aptur holiday rentals association is such that the two are now holding joint events that advocate a more moderate approach to rentals legislation.



Politically, Pimeco draws strong support from the El Pi party, which has positioned itself as a champion of the smaller business. El Pi is also on the same sort of page as both Aptur and Pimeco when it comes to holiday rentals.