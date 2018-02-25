More snow can be expected on Tuesday. 25-02-2018

The Siberian cold front that is gripping Europe at present has been nicknamed "the beast from the east" by the UK Met Office. For Spain, the latest forecasts suggest that this Siberian air is on a collision course with Atlantic storms that will start to have an impact from tomorrow. Conditions are then expected to worsen.



However, the Spanish Aemet office has other models which suggest that a warm front will enter Spain and mean higher temperatures for the start of March.



At present, though, the worst days are due to be Tuesday and Wednesday. In Majorca, local weather stations (at sea level) are showing highs of only around ten degrees on Tuesday, but with an improvement from Wednesday: warmer weather but with the risk of showers. This improvement would be because of a warm and wet front moving in across southern Spain from the southwest and pushing the Siberian front northwards.



The local weather station forecasts of ten degrees on Tuesday are lower than ones that were made for last week. On Thursday, nowhere in Majorca enjoyed better than highs of ten degrees. When cold weather hits Majorca, the real temperatures are often quite a bit lower than the ones that have been forecast.



On the mainland, snow is expected to fall across wide areas at low levels. Temperatures will be well down compared with normal values for the end of February.