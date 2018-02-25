Police
Porreres robbers had previously stolen 30,000 euros
The gang of robbers involved in yesterday's incident at a finca in Porreres had previously stolen 30,000 euros from the owners. They had been at the property some weeks and had warned the owners that if they were reported, they would kill them. Yesterday, they returned and demanded more money.
The man who shot one of the robbers is now identified as being 77 years old. The robber who later died in Son Espases Hospital was not a Moroccan (this hadn't in any event been confirmed) but a Colombian. It is understood that the elderly man had business interests in Colonia Sant Jordi, which is where the Colombian lived.
During the first robbery, the man was tied up and beaten. He did not report the incident.
The Guardia Civil are hunting for the rest of the gang. The reports yesterday referred to two men having entered the premises and to two others who were outside. There is, however, some uncertainty as to the number of gang members.
The 77-year-old man faces being charged with negligent homicide. He was not arrested yesterday. Although everything points to his having acted in self-defence, judicial sources suggest that he will be charged.
Comments
James / Hace about 4 hours
Perhaps the Bulletin could organise a fund? This man deserves a medal, not a criminal case to answer.
HRH The Lager Khan / Hace about 4 hours
This has echoes of a case I was involved in last year in the UK, in which a pensioner farmer was charged with GBH (the thief survived the shooting). He was cleared in 24 minutes by a jury. But he lost his whole life savings clearing his name as he did not get legal aid and could not recoup them. So incensed was the community, they raised £25k in a day to pay his legal bill - and launched Hugill’s law (named after him) to get the law changed. I hope there is similar support for this guy in Mallorca.
James Worrall / Hace about 6 hours
Apologies, its Sunday morning. But still complicated Reader. .
Dick / Hace about 6 hours
Roy, you do realise Mallorca is in the EU right?
Roy / Hace about 7 hours
In the UK he would definitely be charged with attempted murder and the shot person receives compensation. That’s EU law for you.
Reader / Hace about 7 hours
No Mr Worrall, It says "business interests in Colonia Sant Jordi", which, I believe, is a few miles from Colombia !
Richard Pearson / Hace about 7 hours
Good point, but according to the local press, he has or had a successful slot machine business in a busy tourist resort, which generated a lot of petty cash.
James Worrall / Hace about 7 hours
Sounds very complicated to me. Business interests in Colombia?? Not reporting previous dealings with these people? Obviously gang warfare.
Richard Pearson / Hace about 7 hours
He should me made Minister of Interior ( Home office ) instead.
Henry James / Hace about 7 hours
I sincerely hope that if this elderly man is charged,he will be equated,he was defending his property from a gang of vicious thugs that had no qualms about beating a 77 year old man,that should tell any judge and jury all they need to know about what kind of people these low-lifes are.