Majorca
What's on in Majorca: 26 February-4 March
Monday, 26 February
FAIRS
Palma. Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). 17.00-24.00 (Saturday and Sunday 11.00-24.00). Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola (by the Son Castelló industrial estate).
MUSIC
Palma. 20.30: Fundació Studium Aureum - orchestra and choir with soprano, countertenor, tenor and bass soloists. Buxtehude "Membra Jesu Nostri". Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. 20 euros.
Tuesday, 27 February
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: The Wheels - Majorcan psychedelic pop. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.
Palma. 20.30: Pancho Flores (trumpet), Yuk Mizutani (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros.
Wednesday, 28 February
BALEARICS DAY
Music:
Palma. 21.00: Bluesmania, Es Saligardos - blues, swing, boogie and rock. Sa Feixina Park. Free.
Open days:
Palma - Consolat del Mar, the Balearic government HQ (15.00-19.00 or 20.00, depending on the day; until 4 March).
Palma - Council of Majorca, C. Palau Reial 1 (10.00-13.00; until 4 March).
Palma - La Llotja (15.00-19.00 or 20.00, depending on the day; until 4 March).
OTHER MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - David Brutti, Rodrigo Vila. Fundació Miró Auditorium, C. Joan de Saridakis, 29. Free. www.mallorcasaxfest.com.
Palma. 19.00: Merlin - The Legend. Musical and magic. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Palma. 20.30: Germans Tanner - pop folk. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros.
Thursday, 1 March
BALEARICS DAY
Music, dance, performance:
Banyalbufar. 11.00: Al Mayurca, Xeremiers d'Esporles. Folk dance and processions. Free.
Bunyola. 19.30: Arreu - folk music. Plaça Ajuntament.
Inca. 11.00: Revetlers Puig d'Inca folk music and dance. Plaça Ajuntament. 17.30: Line dance. Plaça Ajuntament.
Manacor. 12.00: Sa Torre - folk music and dance. Plaça Ramon Llull. 18.00: Havaneres songs. Plaça Rector Rubi.
Palma. 12.00-16.00: Julia Colom and band (jazz) plus drinks. Consolat del Mar, Passeig Sagrera. Free.
Palma. 18.00: Minorca Chamber Orchestra. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Free.
Palma. 19.30: Lemon Emigrants, Leonmanso - jazz. Passeig Born. Free.
Palma. 20.00: Dr. Zhaska, La Banda Misterio - funk. Sa Feixina Park. Free.
Santa Maria del Cami. 12.00: Castellers de Mallorca (human towers). Plaça Ajuntament.
Open days (all only 1 March):
Andratx - Castell de Son Mas, Avda. Curia (10.00-20.00).
Inca - Footwear museum, General Luque Quarter (10.00-14.00 / 16.30-20.00).
Lluc - Monastery museum (10.00-14.00).
Palma - Almudaina Palace, C. Palau Reial (From 10.00).
Palma - Balearic Parliament, C. Conquistador 11 (16.00-20.00).
Palma - Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina (10.00-20.00).
Palma - Sant Carles Castle, Ctra. Dic de l'Oest (From 11.00).
OTHER MUSIC
Costa d'en Blanes. 18.00: Cor de Son Dameto - benefit concert. Agora Portals College (behind Marineland). Free.
Palma. 17.30: Merlin - The Legend. Musical and magic. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Friday, 2 March
BALEARICS DAY
Music:
Paguera. 21.30: Bruno Sotos & Band. Andratx singer plus Juanjo Monserrat (guitar), Toni Morales (bass), Pedro Moya (drums). Auditorium, C. Pins 17. 15 euros.
Palma. 20.00: The Claps - rock 'n' roll. Sa Feixina Park. Free.
Palma. 21.00: Joan Miquel Oliver, Jane Yo - rock and post-punk. Passeig Born. Free.
OTHER MUSIC
Palma. 20.30: Together - Americana, rock, folk. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros.
Palma. 21.00: Café Quijano - Latin music. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 30 euros.
Palma. 21.30: Majorca Saxophone Festival - DJ Kiko Navarro, RoqueSax Saxofón. San Juan Gastronomy Market, C. Emperadriu Eugènia 6. Free.
Saturday, 3 March
BALEARICS DAY
Music:
Inca. 17.30: Tomeu Penya - veteran Majorcan singer. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.
Palma. 18.00: Irina Capriles - singer. Passeig Born. Free.
Palma. 20.00: Tribut AC/DC. Sa Feixina Park. Free.
Palma. 20.30: Guiem Soldevila - Minorcan musician. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free.
Open days:
Muro - Ca S'Artiller, C. Gaspar de Bono 15 (from 11.30; on 4 March from 12.00).
Traditional:
Calvia Village. 17.00: Gathering of giants from across Majorca.
FAIRS
Marratxi, Fira del Fang (ceramics fair). 10.00-20.00. 11.30: Xeremiers de Marratxi (pipers). 17.30: Kalemba Percussió (batucada). At La Veronica, Sant Marçal/Sa Cabaneta.
OTHER MUSIC
Cala Millor. 19.30: Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra and Cor Ciutat de Mallorca choir. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Eight euros.
Marratxi. 20.00: Majorca Chamber Orchestra with Tomeu Moll Mas (piano) - Bartok, Bach and Beethoven. Sant Marçal Church.
Montuiri. 19.00: Winter Festival of Classical Music - Schubert, "Die Schöne Müllerin". Moli de Can Nofre, C. Quintana. 15 euros.
Sunday, 4 March
BALEARICS DAY
Music:
Llucmajor. 18.00: Tomeu Penya and Geminis. Plaça Espanya. Free.
Palma. 12.30-16.00: Campos Band of Music. Sa Feixina Park. Free.
Palma. 12.00-16.00: Long Time No Swing - swing, lindy hop plus drinks. Consolat del Mar, Passeig Sagrera. Free.
Palma. 17.00: Son Rapinya Band of Music. Passeig Born. Free.
Son Ferrer. 11.00: Gathering of batucadas. Also exhibitions and workshops.
Performance:
Palma. 11.00: Castellers de Mallorca (human towers). Parc de la Mar.
FAIRS
Marratxi, Fira del Fang (ceramics fair). 10.00-20.00. 12.00: Grup Engalba - folk music and dance. 17.00: Ball de bot folk dance with Balladors de Raiguer. At La Veronica, Sant Marçal/Sa Cabaneta.
OTHER MUSIC
Lloseta. 19.00: Majorca Chamber Orchestra with Tomeu Moll Mas (piano) - Bartok, Bach and Beethoven. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.
Manacor. 19.00: Fundació Studium Aureum - works for soloists (soprano, mezzo soprano, tenor and bass), choir and piano. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 12 euros.
Palma. 18.00: Winter Festival of Classical Music - Schubert, "Die Schöne Müllerin". Moli de Can Garleta, C. Moli d'en Garleta. 15 euros.
Porreres. 12.00: Majorca Chamber Orchestra with Tomeu Moll Mas (piano) - Bartok, Bach and Beethoven. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Seven euros.
SPORT
Palma. 12.00: Real Mallorca v. Ebro. Segunda B, Grupo III. Son Moix Stadium.
