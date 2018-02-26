A clean-up at Portals Vells last year. 27-11-2017 Ajuntament de Calvià

In Calvia last year there were thirteen activities to clean up beaches and the seabed. A total of 19,929 kilos of waste were collected. The town hall collaborated with various groups and associations in organising the clean-ups. More than 600 volunteers took part.



The clean-ups will continue this year and will include torrent streams. There is to be participation in the European project EU Green Week and the programme Observers of the Sea, which will pay particular attention to locating pinna nobilis (also known as the noble pen shell or fan mussel).



The town hall is also continuing with awareness-raising campaigns for the protection of posidonia sea grass and with environmental education activities aimed at schoolchildren and students.



Groups and associations involved with the clean-ups were: the Palmanova-Magalluf, Illetes-Cas Català and Santa Ponsa hoteliers associations; Port Adriano and Puerto Portals marinas; Santa Ponsa yacht club; Palma Diving; Ondine; Palomondrius; Apnea Mallorca; Isurus; Zoea Mallorca; Creu Roja (Red Cross); Marineland-Aspro Ocio; Fundació Joves Navegants; Protemar; Civil Protection; and the Calvia 2000 municipal services agency.