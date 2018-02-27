Weather
Bitter cold snap in Majorca easing today
The ‘Beast from the East’ took a little bite out the Balearics yesterday, but it was just a nibble compared to other parts of Europe, such as the UK, and areas of mainland Spain.
Yesterday’s minimum temperatures were bitter and made a lot worse by the harsh winds and chill factor. There was some snow down to around 400 metres. Nowhere registered ten degrees, and at the Alfabia weather station in Bunyola in the Tramuntana the temperature was as low as -3.8C. In Palma, the wind chill gave the feel of minus one degree.
This latest cold snap will ease today, and maximum temperatures on Thursday will be around 18C and 20C. But 1 March, Balearics Day, is due to be unsettled. It will be much warmer, but there will be isolated showers, which could prove heavy at times. The rain will be accompanied by strong winds which will take the edge of the warm temperatures.
MelB / Hace 40 minutes
Feel sorry for the tourists who have discovered how much "better in winter" it can be at this time of year.
Mike / Hace about 1 hour
Forgive him he is only a daily bu..s,,t reporter !
Ron / Hace about 1 hour
Tomorrow is Thursday 1st March (Balearics Day).