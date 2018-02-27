Crime
Porreres gang to appear in court this morning
The Guardia Civil have continued questioning the three members of the gang which tried to rob a property in Porreres on Saturday morning. They are due in court this morning.
The mother of Mauricio E. B., the robber who died after being shot by the owner of the finca, Pau R., is reported to be "totally distraught" at what has happened. One of her sons is dead, and the other one - twin brother Freddy - faces charges of illegal detention and robbery with violence.
Freddy, who handed himself in to the Guardia Civil in Palma on Monday morning, has suggested that two neighbours of Pau R. and his wife had in fact commissioned the robbery. The two, aged 44 and 58, are the others who will be appearing in court. They have been identified as Jose Antonio S.L. and Marcos R.V., in fact said to be residents of Campos and not of Porreres.
The Colombian brothers, it is understood, have previous convictions for robbery. Elderly people have typically been the targets. Pau R. maintains that he acted in self-defence as he feared for his life; he says that Mauricio was going to attack him with a crow bar.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.