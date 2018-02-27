A million euro win in Andratx. 27-02-2018 Michel's

Last week English homeowner Marcia was given the surprise of her life by long-time best friend Sandra from Ireland. Both have owned properties in Puerto Andratx for the best part of twenty years and regularly pop back and forth.



On Sandra’s most recent visit last week, she decided to buy a ticket for the Euromillions from the lottery kiosk in the port run by Emilio Guirado. It was a rollover week and a major prize was at stake.



When the draw was made on Friday night, little notice was taken until the following morning when word began to spread around the port that there was a winning ticket in town and people began dashing to check their numbers.



Emilio admitted that he didn’t have a clue that his kiosk had a winning ticket and had no idea who the winner was. It transpired that the winner was Sandra, who was still in the port. Sadly, Marcia had had to fly back to the UK because her mother had died.



Nevertheless, Sandra called Marcia and told her to get back as they had to get to the bank as quickly as possible. Marcia had no idea what her friend was up but flew back to Majorca only to discover that, on the quiet, Sandra had been playing the Euromillions for them both for the past four years and that they had scooped a million euros on last week’s draw.



Marcia thought it was all a wind-up, but once they finally got to the bank, she soon realised it was true.