The Guardia Civil confirmed today (Wednesday) that it has broken up a dangerous and armed gang that was responsible for a wave of burglaries in rural Majorca.



"Operation Invernalia" was carried out last Monday in and around Felanitx by the Guardia Civil serious crime unit. A total of eight people were detained during Monday’s operation, which involved over thirty Guardia Civil officers who carried out three simultaneous raids on properties in Felanitx and Manacor.



The gang of Moroccans and Spaniards is being held responsible for at least twenty robberies in Felanitx, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Vilafranca, Porreres, Campos, Santanyi and Manacor.



The operation was initiated at the end of last year following a series of reports of robberies in the Felanitx area. The Guardia Civil ascertained that at least two local men were part of a highly organised gang operating in the area. The gang's primary objectives were cash and valuables. Following further investigations, the rest of the gang was identified as also were safe houses which were being used to stash the stolen goods.



During the raids, the Guardia Civil recovered an estimated 12,000 euros worth of stolen items plus drugs. It is suspected that most of the valuables, especially jewellery, have been sold through a network of pawn shops The items that have been recovered will be put on show between 5-8 March from 9am to 8pm at the Guardia Civil barracks in Felanitx, should anyone wish to try and reclaim any stolen property.

