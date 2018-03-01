The Palma-based Hotelbeds Group. 01-03-2018 Archive

Ahead of the ITB Berlin travel fair, the Palma-based Hotelbeds Group has announced that reservations by the German market through its bed banks brands have increased for this summer compared with last year. These bed banks include Hotelbeds and Bedsonline.



The company confirms the revival of Turkey and Egypt as destinations for German tourists. Antalya in Turkey has leapt from 53rd to eighth most popular summer destination for the German market. Carlos Muñoz, the managing director of the Hotelbeds Bedbank, says that political stability and increased security have increased the confidence of travellers going to Turkey and Egypt. There is a recovery following the falls in the level of tourism in recent years.



However, Muñoz adds that Majorca remains the preferred destination for German tourists. In terms of ranking, Majorca heads the list and is followed by New York, Crete and Las Vegas, all of which Hotelbeds describes as "traditional" summer destinations for German travellers.



The number of German travellers choosing to go further afield is increasing. Indonesia (Bali), Thailand, Japan and Singapore are all in greater demand; there is a 12% increase for Asia as a whole.