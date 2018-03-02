It was sunny and warm for Balearics Day. 01-03-2018 MDB

What a wonderful day for Balearics Day yesterday. With the rest of Europe and many parts of mainland Spain fighting the ‘Beast from the East’, the sun shone in Majorca and temperatures nudged 18C as tens of thousands of people descended on Palma to enjoy all the Balearics Day celebrations.



Sa Feixina park was steaming with food stalls and food trucks while Passeig Sagrera, Ses Voltes and the Borne were packed with people buying local traditional products and arts and crafts of all kinds.



From food tastings to sporting events and demonstrations, an equestrian show of the famous Minorca horses, traditional Majorcan folk dancing and music, there was a jam-packed programme of events for people to enjoy in between grabbing a bite to eat and drink from the hundreds of food outlets offering a vast range of dishes. Almudaina Palace, Consolat del Mar, the Cathedral, Sant Carles military museum and the Parliament building were all open to the public and people queued throughout the day to visit all the city’s most emblematic sites.



The markets and food stalls remain open until Sunday.