Crime
Porreres finca owner had three loaded shotguns
The investigation into what occurred at the Porreres finca last Saturday when Pau R., the owner, shot a robber, Mauricio E. B., is casting doubt on whether Pau R. acted in self-defence.
The Guardia Civil criminal police have established that the 77-year-old had three loaded hunting shotguns hidden behind a door. From statements given by Mauricio's brother, Freddy, and to some extent by Pau's wife Apol-lonia, the implication is that Pau shot Mauricio, who was unarmed, at point-blank range.
The police, it is understood, consider Freddy's testimony to be convincing. He said that he and Mauricio went to the finca and intimidated the couple. But according to Freddy, they were unarmed. There have of course been reports of Pau having feared that he was going to be attacked with a crow bar.
The couple, explained Freddy, agreed to cooperate. While Mauricio stayed with Apol-lonia in a room, Freddy accompanied Pau to a lower floor of the building in order to open the safe and take the money, which was mainly coins. It would seem that the weight of the coins caused a backpack to split. Freddy and Pau went upstairs, and Freddy asked his brother to help him with the money. Pau remained upstairs. As the brothers were climbing the stairs, they saw Pau with a shotgun. He was pointing it straight at them, shouted "I'll kill you" and then shot Mauricio at point-blank range.
Freddy maintained that he grabbed the gun with one hand and punched Pau in the face with the other. Apol-lonia said that she heard a shot and her husband shouting in pain, left the room where she was and saw that Pau's face was covered in blood.
The family of the brothers is said to be seeking a murder charge against Pau. Meanwhile, it has emerged that Pau phoned the 112 emergency services number three times. Transcripts of the calls reveal that he said that the couple were being robbed and attacked. There was no mention of his having shot anyone.
The criminal police investigators have described the plan to rob the couple as lacking sense, chaotic and disastrous. Sources suggest that Jose Antonio S.L., nicknamed Pep Merda, who police believe was behind the robbery (something confirmed by Marcos R.), has an intellectual level that is "below zero", and that the plan was a reflection of this. Investigators also believe that the Colombian brothers rejected being armed, or at least appearing to be armed, because the owners of the property were of advanced age.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
JHB / Hace about 2 hours
I’m an American, so, you probably know what I think. I love it over here, but there are a few “regulations” that drive me batty; the denial of ones right to defend his family with deadly force being one of them. This poor fella is guilty of NOTHING, in the human sense, but the desire to protect his home and family from vermin hell-bent on making a meal of them. I’m reduced to a baseball bat. But, if I were to use it - IN SELF DEFENSE, I’m the one who’s nailed and drug through the coals
Henry James / Hace about 2 hours
This couple had already been robbed and threatened with death if they reported the robbery and living in a remote area,it would seem that he took precautions against those thugs or others returning to steal from their property again,and who can blame him.?
Jason / Hace about 3 hours
All the robbers deserve a slow painful death ! So does the rest of the family that bred these vermin scumbags. Absolute filth The poor man trying to defend his home and wife for the second time has been forced into having 3 loaded shot guns. shame he didn't use all three shotguns and kill the lot of them waste of air scumbags !
TC / Hace about 4 hours
To load three guns and keep them in your house to feel safe says it all. A better reasoning in court for his actions should be that he was driven out of his mind from the previous raids, by the same gang. Poor old man. I wonder what percentage of people would have done the same in those circumstances.
George / Hace about 4 hours
This poor man already had to face a break in and theft of 30,000. We have allowed thieves to win. We are not allowed to defend ourselves.
The headlines could have easily been two elderly people were found beaten in a house in Porreres.