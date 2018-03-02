Rescue in Santa Ponsa yesterday. 02-03-2018 Guardia Civil

A sixteen-year-old boy was taken to Son Espases Hospital yesterday after he was swept out to sea while fishing in Santa Ponsa.



At around half eight in the morning, the boy was fishing with two friends when a wave dragged him some twenty metres from the shore and he was unable to get back because of rough conditions. Guardia Civil and Calvia police patrols went to the scene, and the boy - by then in an area of rocky coast - was rescued by two officers on a boat sent from the yacht club. He was initially taken to the yacht club and treated for hypothermia and bruises before being moved to the hospital.