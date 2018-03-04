The Guardia Civil sealed off the area. 04-03-2018 Julio Bastida

A sixteen-year-old girl was found in a critical condition at around half four this morning (Sunday) in the calle Marisc in Puerto Alcudia. This street is close to the church and runs parallel to the main road where it meets the Paseo Marítimo.



The girl was discovered by a passer-by. She had a severe blow to the head. Medics were unable to revive her, and she was declared dead at the scene.



The Guardia Civil believe that she may have fallen from the fourth storey of a building on the street. However, a witness has said that he heard a loud argument in the street.