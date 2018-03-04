Police
Sixteen-year-old girl dead in Puerto Alcudia
A sixteen-year-old girl was found in a critical condition at around half four this morning (Sunday) in the calle Marisc in Puerto Alcudia. This street is close to the church and runs parallel to the main road where it meets the Paseo Marítimo.
The girl was discovered by a passer-by. She had a severe blow to the head. Medics were unable to revive her, and she was declared dead at the scene.
The Guardia Civil believe that she may have fallen from the fourth storey of a building on the street. However, a witness has said that he heard a loud argument in the street.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.