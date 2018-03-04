The Marriage of Figaro at Palma's Teatre Principal on three evenings this week. 04-03-2018

Monday, 5 March

FAIRS

Marratxi. Fira del Fang (ceramics fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. At La Veronica, Sant Marçal/Sa Cabaneta. (Each day until 11 March.)



Palma. Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). 17.00-23.00 (Monday to Thursday); 17.00-02.00 (Friday); 10.00-02.00 (Saturday); 10.00-24.00 (Sunday). Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola (by the Son Castelló industrial estate).





Tuesday, 6 March

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Jacky Molard Quartet - Jacky Molard (violin), Helene Larriere (double bass), Janick Martin (accordion), Janick Jory (saxophone). Celtic and Breton music with jazz flavour. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. 12 euros.



Palma. 19.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Gordan Tudor concert as part of the Saxophone & Electronics Series. Fundació Muro Auditorium, C. Joan de Saridakis, 29. Free. www.mallorcasaxfest.com.





Wednesday, 7 March

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Isaac Verdu, Simone Geda. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra and soloists - Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro". Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com. (Also 9 March at 20.00 and 11 March at 18.00.)





Thursday, 8 March

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Beatriz Tirado, Rodrigo Vila concert as part of the World Saxophone Series. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Palma. 20.00: Kensuke Ohira (organ), Tohru Iguchi (baritone). Works by Bach, Liszt and Japanese composers. Sant Francesc Basilica.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Maria Allash, Andrei Merkuriev (Bolshoi Ballet), Prokofiev's "Romeo and Juliet". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



SPORT

Andratx/Estellencs. Mallorca Classic Car Rally. 19.00: Estellencs to Andratx; 19.30: Andratx to Es Capdella. www.rallyislamallorca.com.





Friday, 9 March

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Clyde Hernandez (sax) and DJ Pepe Link. San Juan Gastronomy Market, C. Emperadriu Eugenia 6. Free.



Palma. 21.00: Marwan - Spanish singer. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. www.truiteatre.es.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. Los Ilusionistas - magic spectacular. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday, 10 March.)



SPORT

Llubi/Pollensa/Sa Calobra/Puig Major. Mallorca Classic Car Rally. 08.00: Llubi-Muro-Santa Margalida; 09.00: Pollensa-Lluc; 13.30: Sa Calobra; 15.30: Puig Major-Soller.





Saturday, 10 March

FAIRS

Palmanyola. Fira Bona. 16.00: Gastronomy and artisan craft. Avda. Las Dalias.



MUSIC

Palma. 18.30: "Requiem for String Quartet" - Studium Aureum Quartet (two violins, viola, cello). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros.



Palma. 20.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Psaiko Quartet as part of the Saxophone Quartet Series. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Palma. 20.30: Women Don't Wait series - Dutch singer and multi-instrumentalist Vera van Heeringen with Dave Luke and Andy Seward. Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros.



SPORT

Coll Sa Creu/Puigpunyent/Esporles/Coll Es Tords. Mallorca Classic Car Rally. 08.15: Coll de Sa Creu-Coll d'es Tords; 08.45: Puigpunyent-Esporles; 15.00: Esporles-Valldemossa; 15.30: Coll d'es Tords-Calvia.





Sunday, 11 March

FAIRS

Palmanyola. Fira Bona. 09.00: Gastronomy and artisan craft. Avda. Las Dalias.



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson; La Barraca Sound System; Calee Arias. Es Gremi, C. Gremi Porgadors 16. 22 euros. www.esgremi.com.