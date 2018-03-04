Majorca
What's on in Majorca: 5-11 March
Monday, 5 March
FAIRS
Marratxi. Fira del Fang (ceramics fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. At La Veronica, Sant Marçal/Sa Cabaneta. (Each day until 11 March.)
Palma. Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). 17.00-23.00 (Monday to Thursday); 17.00-02.00 (Friday); 10.00-02.00 (Saturday); 10.00-24.00 (Sunday). Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola (by the Son Castelló industrial estate).
Tuesday, 6 March
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Jacky Molard Quartet - Jacky Molard (violin), Helene Larriere (double bass), Janick Martin (accordion), Janick Jory (saxophone). Celtic and Breton music with jazz flavour. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. 12 euros.
Palma. 19.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Gordan Tudor concert as part of the Saxophone & Electronics Series. Fundació Muro Auditorium, C. Joan de Saridakis, 29. Free. www.mallorcasaxfest.com.
Wednesday, 7 March
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Isaac Verdu, Simone Geda. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.
Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra and soloists - Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro". Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com. (Also 9 March at 20.00 and 11 March at 18.00.)
Thursday, 8 March
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Beatriz Tirado, Rodrigo Vila concert as part of the World Saxophone Series. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.
Palma. 20.00: Kensuke Ohira (organ), Tohru Iguchi (baritone). Works by Bach, Liszt and Japanese composers. Sant Francesc Basilica.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 21.00: Maria Allash, Andrei Merkuriev (Bolshoi Ballet), Prokofiev's "Romeo and Juliet". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
SPORT
Andratx/Estellencs. Mallorca Classic Car Rally. 19.00: Estellencs to Andratx; 19.30: Andratx to Es Capdella. www.rallyislamallorca.com.
Friday, 9 March
MUSIC
Palma. 21.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Clyde Hernandez (sax) and DJ Pepe Link. San Juan Gastronomy Market, C. Emperadriu Eugenia 6. Free.
Palma. 21.00: Marwan - Spanish singer. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. www.truiteatre.es.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. Los Ilusionistas - magic spectacular. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday, 10 March.)
SPORT
Llubi/Pollensa/Sa Calobra/Puig Major. Mallorca Classic Car Rally. 08.00: Llubi-Muro-Santa Margalida; 09.00: Pollensa-Lluc; 13.30: Sa Calobra; 15.30: Puig Major-Soller.
Saturday, 10 March
FAIRS
Palmanyola. Fira Bona. 16.00: Gastronomy and artisan craft. Avda. Las Dalias.
MUSIC
Palma. 18.30: "Requiem for String Quartet" - Studium Aureum Quartet (two violins, viola, cello). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros.
Palma. 20.00: Majorca Saxophone Festival - Psaiko Quartet as part of the Saxophone Quartet Series. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.
Palma. 20.30: Women Don't Wait series - Dutch singer and multi-instrumentalist Vera van Heeringen with Dave Luke and Andy Seward. Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros.
SPORT
Coll Sa Creu/Puigpunyent/Esporles/Coll Es Tords. Mallorca Classic Car Rally. 08.15: Coll de Sa Creu-Coll d'es Tords; 08.45: Puigpunyent-Esporles; 15.00: Esporles-Valldemossa; 15.30: Coll d'es Tords-Calvia.
Sunday, 11 March
FAIRS
Palmanyola. Fira Bona. 09.00: Gastronomy and artisan craft. Avda. Las Dalias.
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson; La Barraca Sound System; Calee Arias. Es Gremi, C. Gremi Porgadors 16. 22 euros. www.esgremi.com.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.