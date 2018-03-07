Alaro Castle - in need of restoration. 07-03-2018 Archive

Alaro Castle belongs to the Spanish state, and the Council of Majorca is determined that the state should act with urgency in restoring it. If it doesn't, the Council will consider opening proceedings that would result in the state being sanctioned for a breach of heritage legislation.



The castle is classified as being an asset in the cultural interest. This means that the owner is obliged to take care of it and rectify any deficiencies. Instead, the condition of the castle has deteriorated over the years. The Council's president, Miquel Ensenyat, says that if restoration work isn't carried out, this will represent a clear breach of the regulations. A report from Council technicians, he adds, highlights the fact that there can be no more delay in restoring the castle.



Ensenyat would like the ownership of the castle to be transferred to the Council of Majorca, but only if it is in a good condition.

The national government delegate, Maria Salom of the Partido Popular, has reacted to Ensenyat's demand by suggesting that he is using it as a ploy to gain backing for his selection at the head of the list of candidates for Més at the 2019 regional government election.