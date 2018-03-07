It snowed in Majorca on ten days in February. 14-02-2018 J. Taberner

Aemet has defined February in the Balearics this year as having been "very wet and very cold". The average temperature was 8.9C, which was 1.9C lower than normal. This temperature varied from island to island. In Majorca it was 8.8C, two degrees below normal. There were ten days when it snowed in Majorca last month.



At certain weather stations, the average temperatures were the third lowest since records began. At the Albufera station in Muro, for example, which has been operating since 1986, the average was 9C. The lowest temperature was -5.3C at the Escorca Son Torrella station on 11 February, while the highest (21.4C) was in Puerto Pollensa on 15 February.



Average rainfall in Majorca was 119 litres per square metre, well above the normal 43.5. At four weather stations - Albufera, Campos, Porreres and Puerto Pollensa - the rainfall was more than three times what it typically is in February. At Sa Pobla, there was a record of 145.4 litres; the weather station there has been operating since 1982. The heaviest rainfall on a given day was 43.2 in Lluc on 2 February. The strongest wind was 103kph at the Far de Capdepera weather station on 10 February.