Twenty students to be police English translators this summer
Twenty students on English Studies degree courses at the University of the Balearic Islands will act as translators for British tourists who are victims of crime this summer. They are to be based at various Guardia Civil and National Police stations.
This was announced yesterday by the national government delegate Maria Salom and the university's rector, Llorenç Huguet. It will be the fourth time that there has been such an arrangement between the university and the national interior ministry.
The number of students this year is twice as many as in 2017. Seven will be at the National Police headquarters in Palma and three will be in Playa de Palma. There will be five at the Guardia Civil's station in Palmanova, two in Alcudia, and one in each of Can Picafort, Playa de Muro and Soller.
The work they perform will be assessed by the police and tutors from the university. Salom and Huguet stressed that this is an initiative which is beneficial for everyone. The students have a great opportunity to gain work experience, while British tourists will appreciate being given support when making complaints and reports. The collaboration, Salom noted, is pioneering in Spain.
Henry James / Hace about 9 hours
That is a great scheme and the students will gain by practising their English.