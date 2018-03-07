The minute's silence outside the university's law faculty. 07-03-2018 UIB

There was a minute's silence followed by prolonged applause yesterday when the four women who died in the Miami road accident on Monday were remembered. The tribute was paid at the entrance to the University of the Balearic Islands' law faculty: three of the women were former students at the faculty.



Francisco López Simó, the dean of the faculty, said that no matter how bright the sun was, "today is a very dark day". It was, he continued, very sad for the university and for the faculty. "We are dismayed at the death of four young Majorcan women, three of whom were lawyers and former students at the faculty." The greatest sadness, though, was that of the families. The dean wished to extend "a very strong hug" to the families. Teachers and students at the faculty, he added, would always carry in their hearts the memory of Ana, María and Teresa. The secretary of the faculty, José Luis Mateo, who had taught them commercial law, spoke of an "irreparable loss, three wonderful students, three wonderful people, three wonderful companions".



The four women who died were Teresa Sánchez Quetglas, 30; María López-Bermejo Roselló, 31; Margarita Cortés-Pardo, 31; and Ana Gaitán Díaz, 31. The Balearic College of Lawyers (the Bar Association) also held a minute's silence and issued a statement expressing condolences and "our most sincere affection and support".



Palma town hall extended its condolences to the families of the four women and to the family of the Majorcan man, Marcos Servera, who died in London on Monday. "In these moments of deep pain and sadness, on behalf of all citizens we want to express our support to the families and friends of these five people."



In a tweet, President Armengol spoke of her "pain and sadness" because of the deaths of the four women in Miami and the man in London.



One of the four women, Ana Gaitán Díaz, was originally from Cordoba in Andalusia. She moved to Majorca when she was ten and from the age of thirteen had lived in Montuiri. The mayor of Pozoblanco in Cordoba, Santiago Cabello, has conveyed his condolences to her family, members of whom live in Pozoblanco. After graduating from the university, she worked in her father's family business. She married last summer.