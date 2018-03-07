Cursach affair
Cursach investigating judge to be replaced
Manuel Penalva, the judge investigating BCM owner Tolo Cursach, is to be replaced. His recusal had been sought by the lawyer of Tolo Sbert, Cursach's right-hand man in the Cursach Group. Penalva had been accused of showing partiality.
The Provincial Court in Palma has ruled that the "appearance" of the judge's impartiality had been "compromised". This stemmed from messages sent by Penalva to a key witness, the "Madame". Because his position had been compromised, the court concluded, his ability to build trust had been weakened. The court did not, however, accept that he had adopted a partial position and that any decisions had been "contaminated".
The court has also dismissed a request from the prosecution to punish certain lawyers for the defence over statements they had made.
Penalva is being replaced by Judge Miquel Florit. In addition to taking over the "caso Cursach" investigation, Florit will also take charge of other elements of what followed on from the original investigation (still ongoing) into corruption in the Palma police force. One of these is the "caso ORA", which has to do with the awarding of contracts for the ORA blue-zone parking system in Palma. The former deputy mayor of Palma, Álvaro Gijón, has been implicated in this case, as he has also been with the Cursach case.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
John / Hace 8 minutes
This island should be a movie. The endless carousel of fraud and corruption would beat "Dallas" anytime. Hilarious too if it were not actual events .....