Calvia drops plan for Santa Ponsa skatepark
The proposed skatepark on the Galatzo estate in Santa Ponsa will not now go ahead. The project was the brainchild of Calvia's former councillor for youth and citizen participation, Fernando Alcaraz, who had based the proposal on a skatepark in Badalona (Barcelona province) that he had visited.
His party, Si Se Puede (Podemos), is now no longer part of the ruling administration, but the decision to abort the project is not on account of this but because of how much it would cost to maintain the skatepark. The administration isn't opposed to the concept, but the basic project presented by the company which was awarded the contract had "significant" gaps in respect of ongoing management and maintenance. The cost of maintenance would have been more than 20% higher than envisaged.
The park would have cost 350,000 euros to build. The town hall now says that the project needs to be "resized" and to be more realistic so that it can be managed properly.
The idea for the park was opposed by hoteliers and other businesses. They believed that it was a "nonsense" to spend 350,000 euros on something that would do nothing to lengthen the tourism season, which was what had been claimed. In addition, the location was wrong; it was too far from the main tourism area.
The town hall, meanwhile, will have to pay some compensation to the company. This is thought to be between 20,000 and 25,000 euros.
Comments
f4phixeruk / Hace about 1 hour
S. My local council built one too. The users are now trying to raise funds themselves to update / renovate it. It was the
"The idea for the park was opposed by hoteliers and other businesses."
That got me. Seems like if its not going to line the pockets of businesses, then locals cant have it.
S. / Hace about 3 hours
My Council built a Skate Park. Two years later, it was scrapped, as the " Craze " or " Fad " had died a death, and was no longer used.
f4phixeruk / Hace about 5 hours
Oops. That should say "I'm as anti the tourist tax as most people". Fingers not working right this morning :-)
f4phixeruk / Hace about 5 hours
"The idea for the park was opposed by hoteliers and other businesses.". And they wonder why the young are rebelling against tourism, How about using some of the tourism tax to maintain it ?? I'm as anti the tourist as most people. But if I have to pay it, then use it for something that benefits locals and tourist.
Did anyone ask the skateboarders where they wanted it ?? How many tourists take a skateboard on holiday ?? Rant over. :-)