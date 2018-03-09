Crime
Policeman arrested for alleged attempted murder
A member of the local police force in Son Servera has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his 38-year-old partner. The incident occurred at around 16.30 on Thursday. During an argument, the policeman apparently tried to stab his partner with a hunting knife and then strangle her with a scarf. Fortunately, the victim was able to force herself free and get out of the house.
However, the policeman ran after her and began inspecting the houses of family members and friends in an attempt to track his partner down. The policeman was arrested before he managed to locate the victim.
According to sources close to the investigation, the policeman has a history of alcohol and violence which led to his regulation pistol being confiscated. He is due to appear in court today.
