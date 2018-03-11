A motorbike is a great way to see the mountains, but races are a different matter. 11-03-2018 Archive

Illegal motorbike racing in the Tramuntana Mountains is not a new theme. Mayors of municipalities in the mountains have spoken in the past about the problem and have requested that the national government delegation provides a solution.



The Tramuntana XXI lobby group is now calling for greater control to stop these races, which typically occur at weekends. Its president, Antoni Martínez, points to the fact that mayors have sought control measures. One of them, Joan Sastre in Selva, says that there are specific sections of road which are used recklessly, such as the entrance into Caimari. In Esporles, Maria Ramon, accepts that not all bikers are reckless but that there is a minority who create danger and noise pollution. The deputy mayor of Banyalbufar, Joan Peralta, echoes what Ramon has to say.



More positive is the presence of hikers. Tramuntana XXI and mayors have noted that despite the increasing number of hikers, there is less waste than there used to be. Nadal Torres, the mayor of Valldemossa, reckons that there are now some 50,000 people who use the ways in the municipality each year. The amount of rubbish has nevertheless gone down.