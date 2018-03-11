The first phase of the Porreres exhumation revealed the remains of numerous Republicans who were shot. 11-03-2018 Archive

The government is to contract out the exhumation of eleven Civil War graves at an estimated cost of 480,000 euros.



Included in the tender process will be the second phase of the communal graves in Montuiri and Porreres. In the case of Porreres, it is known that there are the remains of other Republicans who were shot, but these are under cemetery niches and two small private chapels. Negotiations are at present being had with the owners regarding the exhumation. In Montuiri, no remains were found during the first phase. The second phase would involve investigation of different areas inside the cemetery.



The tender will also cover the cost of identifying the bodies, which means that town halls will not have to meet this expense. The other sites are in Alaro, Calvia, Deya, Llucmajor, Marratxi, Santa Maria and Sencelles plus two in Ibiza. In addition, there are two wells - Son Lluis in Porreres and S'Aguila in Llucmajor - into which bodies were thrown. There is to also be a study of the viability of undertaking work at graves in Bunyola and Manacor.



In Porreres, it is expected that the second phase will uncover the remains of Aurora Picornell and the other "red women of El Molinar", who were assassinated in 1937. The body of Pau Crespi, who was the mayor of Mancor de la Vall, is believed to be in the Alaro grave.