This year's Palma Boat Show will be the biggest ever. 13-03-2018 Archive

The 35th Palma Boat Show will take place between 27 April and 1 May at the Moll Vell. With more than 80,000 metres of exhibition area, the show will be 15% larger than last year. It will in fact be the largest ever.



The show is organised by the Institute of Business Innovation, which falls under the regional ministry for employment, trade and industry. The institute says that the increased size of the show this year is a reflection of exhibitor demand, while it will also further establish the quality of the show, which is one of the most important events in the Mediterranean. Moreover, the expansion of the exhibition area will allow larger boats - up to 65 metres - to be in the water.



An innovation this year will be a floating bridge linking the Espigón de Consigna with the Muelle de Industria Pesquera (the fishing industry pier). The bridge will be 72 metres long and five metres wide and will allow the entrance and exit of boats.



The boat show has in recent years become an unmissable event for nautical industry businesses and yachting enthusiasts. In 2017, there were 244 exhibitors and over 200 boats afloat. For six years now, the show has also incorporated the Palma Superyacht Show.