Public opinion favours limits to sunbeds and parasols on beaches such as Es Trenc. 07-07-2013 MDB

A public opinion survey by the Balearic Institute of Social Studies reveals division over whether there should be limits on the number of tourists. By a very small margin - 51% to 49% - there is support for limits.



This sentiment varies according to the islands. In Majorca there is an even split. In Ibiza 70% of public opinion is in favour of limits. In Minorca it is 41%.



On control of holiday rentals, there is 66% support for putting a stop to this type of accommodation. Ibiza again shows a higher level of rejection - 88% of opinion is in favour of restrictions. In Palma there is 67% support for the town hall's prohibition of apartment holiday rentals.



Where saturation is concerned, 57% believe that there should be limits on cars in specific areas, such as Formentor, and majority support for limiting the number of bars and sunbed units on beaches like Es Trenc.



There is not total support for limits on terraces: 51% of opinion is against the limits that Palma town hall has introduced.



On other issues, there is 48% support for the banning of bullfighting and 39% opinion against this, while there is strong opposition to the government's policies on language. These are embracing the health service and even the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. There is 82% opinion against demands for knowledge of Catalan being a requirement.