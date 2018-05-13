Society
Public opinion divided on the need for tourist limits
A public opinion survey by the Balearic Institute of Social Studies reveals division over whether there should be limits on the number of tourists. By a very small margin - 51% to 49% - there is support for limits.
This sentiment varies according to the islands. In Majorca there is an even split. In Ibiza 70% of public opinion is in favour of limits. In Minorca it is 41%.
On control of holiday rentals, there is 66% support for putting a stop to this type of accommodation. Ibiza again shows a higher level of rejection - 88% of opinion is in favour of restrictions. In Palma there is 67% support for the town hall's prohibition of apartment holiday rentals.
Where saturation is concerned, 57% believe that there should be limits on cars in specific areas, such as Formentor, and majority support for limiting the number of bars and sunbed units on beaches like Es Trenc.
There is not total support for limits on terraces: 51% of opinion is against the limits that Palma town hall has introduced.
On other issues, there is 48% support for the banning of bullfighting and 39% opinion against this, while there is strong opposition to the government's policies on language. These are embracing the health service and even the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. There is 82% opinion against demands for knowledge of Catalan being a requirement.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Les C / Hace about 15 hours
One way to reduce tourist numbers would be to reduce the ports of entry, i.e. reduce the number of tourist flights to Palma.
Les C / Hace about 15 hours
Perhaps local councils could apply for things like better street lighting and CCTV to make tourist areas safer, would be a good idea for tourist tax, I feel
RBMM / Hace about 15 hours
To Ron: Great that someone writing comments here has humor! More humor would be good!
Ron / Hace about 16 hours
Leave it all alone.! The people will decide. Message for Sra. Busquets, to support her 'Better in Winter' slogan. How about: 'Not too good in spring', 'Bad in summer, 'Winding down in autumn'.
Theresa / Hace about 17 hours
I was at Europe Day in Palma Nova - full of local residents but sparse everywhere in Magaluf and Palma Nova with tourist numbers.
The fact is we are too many residents living on the island now - but if you do not have tourists the residents lifestyle and earning potential cannot be maintained.
Oliver Neilson / Hace about 17 hours
It's a fairly pointless discussion. ...as I'm sure you know EU citizens have complete freedom of movement, so you can't stop people from coming should you decide you want to.
LyndseyWhallop / Hace about 21 hours
As a very frequent visitor to the island, and an apartment owner, I can see both sides of this argument. My fear is that in wanting to control the number of visitors the actions being taken may produce far "better" results than expected and desired. I fear from next season the drop in self-catering numbers (and the subsequent impact on local businesses) will be more significant than anticipated - negatively impacting local businesses and people. Of course there cannot be unlimited numbers flocking to the island every summer - it would be uncomfortable for everyone - BUT be very careful not to turn the tap so tightly that the current "flood" turns to nothing more than a trickle!