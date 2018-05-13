Emergencies
Seventy rescued from catamaran in Palma Bay
Seventy people were rescued on Friday evening from a tourist excursions catamaran, "Magic U", which sprang a leak when it was in the region of Palma Bay by the Cathedral.
The incident occurred around nine o'clock. For reasons as yet unknown, the catamaran started to take on water. The crew called the maritime service and two boats were sent to effect the rescue. The passengers were taken to the commercial port area, while the crew stayed on board and contained the ingress and waited for another boat from the same company to pick them up.
The boat was towed ashore yesterday.
Jeremy / Hace about 11 hours
If you look on the Mallorca Facebook boating forums there is really little doubt about why it sprang a leak. It hit chatted rocks that extend off the beach !
Henry James / Hace about 23 hours
Whatever the cause,thankfully nobody was hurt,and that's the main thing.