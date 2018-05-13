The rescue operation on Friday. 11-05-2018

Seventy people were rescued on Friday evening from a tourist excursions catamaran, "Magic U", which sprang a leak when it was in the region of Palma Bay by the Cathedral.



The incident occurred around nine o'clock. For reasons as yet unknown, the catamaran started to take on water. The crew called the maritime service and two boats were sent to effect the rescue. The passengers were taken to the commercial port area, while the crew stayed on board and contained the ingress and waited for another boat from the same company to pick them up.



The boat was towed ashore yesterday.