The mediaeval market in Capdepera has become one of Majorca's most popular fiestas. 13-05-2018 Ajuntament de Capdepera

Monday, 14 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Soller, Es Firó. 10.00: The crowns at the monument to the heroes followed by mass at Can Tamany with the brave women, pipers and dignitaries. 15.00: Bells ring to warn that the enemy has been seen. 15.30: Captain Angelats places his trust in the Mare de Déu and commands the people into battle, Plaça Constitució. 17.00: First Saracen attack. Landing at Can Generós beach is repelled. 18.15: The second landing, at Repic beach, is successful. 19.15: Battle at Pont d'en Barona. 20.30: Saracens enter the town and sack houses and the church. 20.50: Ulutx Ali arrives to claim victory. 21.00: The Sollerics regroup in the calle Sa Lluna and finally overcome the enemy. 21.30: Captain Angelats proclaims the victory.



FOOD AND DRINK

Wine Days Mallorca. For more information about bodega visits, gastronomy and exhibitions and more, go to www.winedaysmallorca.com. Runs until 20 May.





Tuesday, 15 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Felanitx (S'Horta). 12.00: Solemn mass for Sant Isidre (Isidore) and then refreshments at the church provided by local hotels. 18.00: Cala d'Or school of ball de bot folk dance.





Thursday, 17 May

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Emmanuel Pahud (flute). Mozart, Berlioz, Bizet. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 20.30: Jorra i Gomorra - Majorcan indie. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros.





Friday, 18 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Capdepera, Mediaeval Market 2018. From 10.00. 10.30 / 11.30: Processions by musicians. 11.00 / 12.00 / 13.00: Acrobatics and juggling - show about the Vikings, Plaça Sitjar. 18.00: Dignitaries visit the market and the castle with musicians and jugglers. 19.00: Pregón opening address at the castle chapel, followed by concert by Coral S'Alzinar. 19.30: Procession by Ixera. 20.00: "Nomaduk", the arrival of the barbarians, Plaça Sitjar. 21.30: Ixera in concert - traditional folk music from Aragon, Plaça Sitjar. 22.00: Jugglers, Plaça Menjua. 22.30: Demons Sa Solera Gabellina, "Cap a l'Infern" fire-run and show. 24.00: Catalan acoustic folk group Riu in concert at Plaça Sa Menjua.



Felanitx (S'Horta). 20.30: Wacky Tobacco and Swingnitx - swing music/dance plus pa amb oli. Plaça S'Horta.



MUSIC

Deya. 20.00: Versionados - Eighties Spanish pop. Hotel d'es Puig, C. Es Puig. Free, bookings on 971 639 409.



Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music - Fourth Symphony by Johan de Meij. At the Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Palma. 20.00: La Gran Orquesta Republicana Sound System - DJ electronica. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Seven euros.



Palma. 20.00: Sibil-les de Mallorca. Interpretations of the Sibil-la from different villages. Monestir de la Concepció Church, C. Concepció 7. Five euros. www.euroclassics.es.



Palma. 20.30: Salvatge Cor, Cabot, Mareselva, Monxos - Majorcan rock-indie contest semi-final. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Free. Invitations via www.enderrock.cat.



Sant Llorenç. 20.00: Trevor Gordon Hall, Tanusu Luis Fingstyle - acoustic concert. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Ten euros.





Saturday, 19 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Bunyola, Nit del Color. 17.00: Pipers and batucada procession from Sa Plaça. From 17.15 to 22.00: Different types of art exhibitions. 18.00: Clowns at Plaça Sant Pere. 22.30: Xanguito and Clau de Sol - pop/folk rumba, Sa Plaça.



Capdepera, Mediaeval Market 2018. 10.30: Procession by pipers, whistlers, drummers from Plaça Orient. At the castle, various workshops for ironwork, instruments and more. Mediaeval attractions, traditional children's games. 11.00: Procession - Nomaduk 2018. 11.30: Mediaeval concert at the castle chapel. 11.30: Procession by Ixera. 12.00: Acrobatics and juggling - show about the Vikings, Plaça Sitjar. 13.00: Mediaeval characters in carriages. 13.30 / 14.30 / 15.30: Tribal dance, Plaça Sa Menjua. 13.30: Procession from the castle by Ixera. 16.30: Children's mediaeval parade, Plaça Sitjar. 17.30: Mediaeval concert at the castle chapel. 18.00: "Nomaduk", the arrival of the barbarians, Plaça Sitjar. 18.30: Capdepera Band of Music procession from the castle. 19.00: Mediaeval characters in carriages. Gathering of xeremier pipers at the castle. 19.30: Jugglers, Plaça Orient. 19.30: Procession by Ixera. 20.30: Mediaeval batucada at the castle. 21.00: Procession and concert by Ixera at Plaça Sitjar. 21.30: Nomaduk illuminate the square, Plaça Sa Menjua. 22.30: Catalan acoustic folk group Riu in concert at Plaça Sa Menjua. 24.00: La Vereda, Rumba Katxia, Plaça Sa Menjua.



Felanitx (S'Horta). From 09.30: Party in the village streets. 16.00: Islanders and DJ, C. Collegi. 22.30: 4L, Disccovers, Enrockats and DJ, Plaça S'Horta.



Palma, Actua Fiesta of Music and Culture. 12.00-14.00 and 16.00-21.00: Three stages with music acts, dance and more. Parc de la Mar.



Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair). 21.30: Snail gastronomy night plus jazz and swing music. Plaça Bisbe Planas.



MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Simon Orfila (baritone), Alejandro Calafat (piano) - opera and zarzuela arias. Manacor Conservatory, C. Sa Fabrica 2.



Montuiri. 18.00: Sibil-les de Mallorca. Interpretations of the Sibil-la from different villages. Ses Fornes Talayotic Settlement. Five euros. www.euroclassics.es.



Paguera. 20.30: Cor de Calvia choir - Beatles, Cole Porter, Gershwin and others. Paguera Auditorium, C. Pins. Free.



Palma. 18.00: Barcelona Swing Serenaders - New Orleans and jazz of the '20s to '40s. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Free.



Palma. 18.00: Cámara Abierta - chamber performance of works by Mozart, Marais and Vivaldi. Son Espases Hospital. Free.



Palma. 18.00: Peter Pan, The Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 18-25 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 20.00: Gate4 quintet (dream pop) at the Actua fiesta in Parc de la Mar.



Palma. 20.30: Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra. Museu d'Arts Decoratives de Mallorca, Ctra. Soller km. 4. Benefit concert, 18 euros.



Palma. 20.30: Cecilia Giménez - jazz quintet. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel March 1. Twelve euros.



Sencelles. 22.00: Tomeu Penya & Geminis - concert as part of Mallorca Wine Days. Plaça Vila. Free.





Sunday, 20 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Campos, Mare de Déu de Fàtima. 17.30: Procession with the image. 18.00: Mass at the Oratori des Palmer and folk dance.

Capdepera, Mediaeval Market 2018. From 10.00: At the castle, various workshops for ironwork, instruments and more. Mediaeval attractions, traditional children's games. 10.30: Procession by pipers, whistlers, drummers from Plaça Orient. 11.00: Procession - Nomaduk 2018. 11.30 / 13.30 / 16.00: Mediaeval concert at the castle chapel. 11.30: Procession by Ixera. 12.00: "Nomaduk", the arrival of the barbarians, Plaça Sitjar. 13.00: Mediaeval characters in carriages. 13.00: Procession by Ixera. 13.30 / 14.30 / 15.30: Tribal dance, Plaça Sa Menjua. 17.00: Procession - Nomaduk 2018 and show about the Vikings, Plaça Sitjar at 18.00. 18.30: Capdepera Band of Music procession from the castle. 19.30: Batucada from the castle. 20.00: Mediaeval concert and dance at the church.



Felanitx (S'Horta). From 09.00: Farming equipment, classic bikes and cars, children's playground. 10.00: Mass. 12.00: Human towers. 18.30: Children's entertainment and pizzas.



Palma, Actua Fiesta of Music and Culture. 12.00-14.00 and 16.00-21.00: Three stages with music acts, dance and more. Parc de la Mar.



Puerto Portals, Farmers' Market. 10.00-16.00: Fruit and veg, flowers, local products, children's zone. 13.00: Music from Julia Eme & Nico.



Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair). Snail cuisine, traditional food, animals show, giant ensaimada and all ends with Corredrac de Sant Jordi.



MUSIC

Algaida. 18.00: Orfeó Castellitx choir - spring concert. Pau de Castellitx Church. Free.



Algaida. 19.30: Palma Conservatory Brass Ensemble of Metal and Percussion. Works by Bach, Tchaikovsky and others. Algaida Church. Free.



Bunyola. 19.00: Bunyola School of Music. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas.



Palma. 18.00: Peter Pan, The Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 18-25 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Petra. 19.00: Petra and Ses Salines Bands of Music. Concert in celebration of Leonard Bernstein. Petra Theatre, C. Sol. Free.



Sencelles. 22.00: Coral de Artà choir - concert as part of Mallorca Wine Days. Sant Pere Church.