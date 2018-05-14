Logistics support for Love Island filming. 03-05-2017 Click

It has been said by sources in the travel industry, notably Lastminute.com, that British TV shows have a direct benefit in terms of generating tourism. One of these shows is Love Island. On Sunday night, the programme was awarded a BAFTA for best "Reality and Constructed Factual Show" (whatever constructed factual means).



While it may well polarise opinion, there is no questioning the success of Love Island. It has given ITV2 record viewing figures, and it is of course recorded in Majorca - a villa in Sant Llorenç to be precise. Work has commenced at the site ahead of the new series, which is due to start next month.



So, with a BAFTA in hand and Majorca, a very small part of it, about to be exposed (so to speak) once more, will Love Island prove to be another love match for British tourists? We'll see, and we might also wonder if the tourist tax is chargeable on stays at the house.



The Spanish media don't as yet appear to have latched onto the BAFTA success, but the filming of the programme, regardless of any content, has generally been greeted positively. This was certainly the case locally in Sant Llorenç last year, where businesses like bars felt that it could only be good news if it generated extra trade because of all the TV crew and support personnel involved.