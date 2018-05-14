Cycling, an important segment for Majorca's low-season tourism. 13-03-2013 MDB

The summer season is barely under way and already Majorca's tourism industry is looking ahead to the coming winter. Hoteliers are understood to be keeping price increases to a minimum - one or two per cent - as they enter into contract negotiations. Despite what the Balearic government might suggest is a benefit of higher prices, because of greater tourism "quality", there is strong competition from other destinations in the low season just as there is in high season, so price is quite obviously a factor. At least where the tourist tax is concerned, between November and April this is just a quarter of the new May to October rate.



Airlines are said to be requesting more slots at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport than they had last winter. The discount on airport taxes in the low season does help with boosting demand.



More hotels are expected to remain open this coming winter or to at least be open for longer. This will be the case in Playa de Palma and also in parts of the island that are attractive to low-season tourist segments, such as cycling and golf. In Palma, the Palacio de Congresos is set to be a more important factor than it has already been. The Palacio management and the Aviba association of travel agents both suggest that an enhanced programme of events will have benefits for hotels in the city and also in Calvia.



The Palma Hoteliers Association says that there will be increased boutique hotel activity this winter. In Playa de Palma, the president of the resort area's association, Francisco Marín, points to there being discounts in order to attract early bookings and reckons that prices in general, with the exception of half-board arrangements, will be the same as last winter.