Police
Police asking for help in identifying games salon robber
On Monday morning around 3am, a man covering his face with a cloth, entered a games salon in Manacor, assaulted the female employee, leaving her badly injured, and stole money from the cash register.
The National Police are asking for the public's health in identifying this individual, who is described as being of athletic build.
Anyone with information should contact the National Police on 091.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Henry James / Hace about 11 hours
Hopefully,the police will catch this cowardly thug fairly soon and if,as he should,receives a jail sentence,other prisoners will show him what they think of people who injure women.