CCTV images of the robber. 15-05-2018 Policia Nacional

On Monday morning around 3am, a man covering his face with a cloth, entered a games salon in Manacor, assaulted the female employee, leaving her badly injured, and stole money from the cash register.



The National Police are asking for the public's health in identifying this individual, who is described as being of athletic build.



Anyone with information should contact the National Police on 091.