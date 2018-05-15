Hotels
Hotels fined for room over-occupancy
Tourism ministry inspectors last August undertook a campaign that was specifically directed at checking hotel room occupancy. It led to sanctions proceedings being opened in respect of 22 of the 40 establishments inspected - all for over-occupancy infringements.
The ministry says that fines for having more than the permitted number of guests amounted to 621,000 euros. The fines ranged between 15,000 and 55,000 euros per establishment.
Regulations on room occupancy do allow, for example, for additional beds - if requested - for children under the age of twelve as well as for the provision of cots.
The ministry inspectors will be carrying out another campaign to check on room occupancy this summer.
