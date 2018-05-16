The road to Cala Torta is closed in order to protect the dunes. 16-05-2018 Assumpta Bassa

Arta town hall has closed the road to Cala Torta. A chain has been placed across the road just before the bed of the torrent stream, and the purpose of this is to stop cars and to protect the dunes system.



Visitors will be able to park cars before this point, but they will then have to walk to the beach. Emergency vehicles and the people running the bar will still be able to have access.



The town hall says that Cala Torta is a natural beach which is protected under the Red Natura 2000 (Nature Network) scheme. The beach, according to the town hall, is in a "highly deficient state of conservation", and it requires "immediate actions".



The road closure is already considered in the government's water resources plan, which has other measures for the area and indeed the whole of the Arta coastline. As well as having informed the bar about the closure of the road, the town hall has also notified a company which takes quads into the Cala Torta area.