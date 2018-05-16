Cursach affair
Cursach denies insulting judge
Bartolomé Cursach, whose Cursach Group owns Megapark, Megasport, BCM, Tito's and other establishments, was back in court yesterday. This time it was to answer a charge that he had insulted the judge who had been responsible for instructing the various cases against him, Manuel Penalva.
Accompanied by his lawyer Enrique Molina, Cursach told the Palma court that he had not insulted Penalva and had not called him "subnormal", a word that isn't in his "usual vocabulary". The judge claims that he was insulted in this way and that the word had been said three times when Cursach had gone to the court the day after having been released from prison on bail in order to hand in his passport.
Penalva, who denounced Cursach for an offence of insulting an official, has said that there were two witnesses to what was said - both court officials. He was removed from heading the investigations into Cursach because of a concern over his impartiality.
