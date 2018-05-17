Maria Frontera at the confirmation of her election as hoteliers president. They were all happy then, including the tourism minister Bel Busquets. 15-01-2018 Jaume Morey

The president of the Majorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, is accusing the Balearic government of not providing any information about how the revenue from the tourist tax is being invested. "The opacity is total, and this concerns us as we don't know where the money is going."



Frontera adds that information has been requested for some months but that the government has not given any response. "We hope that the revenue is not going towards current costs. This is why we have asked repeatedly for information about the nature of projects and the extent to which they have been carried out."



The hoteliers note that tourists were taken by surprise when the tax doubled on 1 May. "They pay but they also ask for information on what projects are being undertaken and if they are improving Majorca's tourism infrastructure."



Frontera suggests that there are complaints in resorts because of the poor condition of infrastructure. "Businesspeople are telling us about complaints made to town halls about infrastructure and problems with the awarding of licences for work." Most affected in this regard, she says, are Calvia, Alcudia and Cala Millor.



At present, Frontera explains, hotel occupancy is around three per cent down on what it was last year. She observes that some tourists will choose not to come to Majorca because of the tourist tax, while on top of this there is the recovery of competitor destinations. Frontera is also critical of the government having put a stop to the process of hotel modernisation, which will have its own negative impact.