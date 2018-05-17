Environment
Sa Calobra the target for graffiti
Escorca town hall is having to deal with graffiti which has been proliferating in various parts of the mountain municipality. The graffiti and stickers have been found on town hall installations, road signs, on dry-stone walls and on rock faces. The mayor of Escorca, Antoni Solivellas, says that it needs to be stopped, as he is worried about a knock-on effect and there being more graffiti.
Sa Calobra has been the worst affected, and this includes the road entering the coastal village. The mayor is asking the Council of Majorca to remove graffiti along the road as soon as possible, while the local police are investigating and looking to find who has been responsible. There is some CCTV surveillance, and images are being studied. Solivellas adds that there can be fines of up to 3,000 euros.
President Armengol, responding to the news of the graffiti, has described it as a "new attack on our most valuable heritage". It is "intolerable" and she has called for greater respect to be shown.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.