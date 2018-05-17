Graffiti on the road to Sa Calobra. 17-05-2018 Antoni Pol

Escorca town hall is having to deal with graffiti which has been proliferating in various parts of the mountain municipality. The graffiti and stickers have been found on town hall installations, road signs, on dry-stone walls and on rock faces. The mayor of Escorca, Antoni Solivellas, says that it needs to be stopped, as he is worried about a knock-on effect and there being more graffiti.



Sa Calobra has been the worst affected, and this includes the road entering the coastal village. The mayor is asking the Council of Majorca to remove graffiti along the road as soon as possible, while the local police are investigating and looking to find who has been responsible. There is some CCTV surveillance, and images are being studied. Solivellas adds that there can be fines of up to 3,000 euros.



President Armengol, responding to the news of the graffiti, has described it as a "new attack on our most valuable heritage". It is "intolerable" and she has called for greater respect to be shown.