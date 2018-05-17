Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido with the mother of one of the Guardia Civil officers who was murdered by ETA. 17-05-2018 Juan Ignacio Zoido (Twitter)

During his visit to Majorca yesterday, interior minister Juan Ignacio Zoido reflected on terrorism, in particular that perpetrated by ETA, Zoido stressed the government's maintenance of its anti-terrorism policies. Although ETA have announced their dissolution, he said that there will be "no impunity". "Crimes will continue to be investigated and terrorists with cases against them will continue to be sought. There will be no washing away of ETA's bloody history."



Among victims of ETA terrorism for whom no one has yet been brought to account were the two Guardia Civil officers who were killed in Palmanova in 2009 when a bomb in their patrol vehicle exploded. Zoido attended a ceremony at the Guardia Civil barracks and paid homage to the officers - Carlos Sáenz de Tejada and Diego Salvá.



The minister laid a wreath by the portrait of the officers and spoke with Diego Salvá's mother, Montse Lezaun. He said yesterday that "the whole of society, the rule of law, the state security forces, the judges and prosecutors, and the international community had defeated ETA".



Montse Lezaun thanked the minister for the homage to her son and to his colleague. She explained that the minister had told her that there will be no change to imprisonment policy because of the dissolution of ETA. But she expressed some "doubts" as to whether this will be the case. She excused herself by saying that she had to go to the cemetery to see her son.