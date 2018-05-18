Fina Santiago speaking yesterday, accompanied by environment minister Vicenç Vidal. 18-05-2018 Govern de les Illes Balears

Fina Santiago, the Més minister for social services and deputy government spokesperson, yesterday denied that the government is radical and regretted statements about "tourismphobia" which will create "alarmism".



Santiago had picked up on comments made at the Foro Preferente by the president of the Fevitur federation of holiday rentals associations, Tolo Gomila. He had observed that there are "irresponsible political forces" which should be taking greater care in looking after the general interest.



The minister insisted that the government and its members do not consider themselves to be radicals and that there should not be the alarmism which is being created. She noted that in all European tourist cities, there are groups who are seeking solutions and measures so that tourism lasts all year. Demonstrations against tourism do not help. The issue, she concluded, must be addressed on the basis of planning and consensus.



The Foro Preferente was organised by the Preferente magazine and was held at the Gran Meliá Victoria Hotel in Palma. The second item on the agenda yesterday was entitled "Tourist saturation or excessive zeal?: Tourismphobia a debate".



Gomila blamed tourismphobia on populist policies, civil society and the irresponsibility of the political class, but he didn't just direct his views against the likes of Més or Podemos. It was the Partido Popular who had failed to watch over the general interest, while PSOE had allowed themselves to be allied "with the devil" in order to govern. Others taking part in the debate, such as Juan Gual de Torrella, the president of the Balearic Ports Authority, disagreed with him in saying that there is no tourismphobia.