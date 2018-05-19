Antoni Noguera, as depicted by the German version of Elle. 19-05-2018

The June edition of the German version of Elle magazine features a special on the "best of Majorca - the look, the lifestyle, the true secret". And particular attention is given not to Sr Palma or Herr Palma but to Mr Palma, the mayor, Antoni Noguera. Depicted with a t-shirt bearing the legend "I love Majorca", Noguera is described as "an active mayor, a green politician who wants to transform Majorca's image to one with a sustainable tourism future".



A double-page interview with the mayor covers themes such as guaranteeing the right to housing, the prohibition of apartment holiday rentals and the current moratorium on new hotel licences in the old part of the city.



The magazine discovers that the mayor is not someone representative of its luxury perspective. He enjoys a coffee in a local bar and the culture of the city. He lives in an apartment of 40 square metres and he drives a Seat Ibiza. As for secrets of Majorca that the magazine promises on its cover, Noguera recommends, among other places, shops in the Pere Garau district (which is where he is from), Bar Bosch at the top of the Born avenue and Can Joan de s'Aigo.



* As from Monday, there will be a third Can Joan de s'Aigo café. It is in the former Bar Triquet. The original café was founded in 1700 by Joan Thomàs, who was from Valldemossa. He acquired the nickname Joan de s'Aigo because he sold ice that had been kept in snow houses in the mountains. He was to become famous for his almond milk and for making the first ice-creams in Majorca. Those ice-creams used almond milk.