Monday, 21 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Sencelles, Firó. 10.00-14.00: Smaller fair to follow Sunday's.





Tuesday, 22 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Puigpunyent, Ecological Fair. 20.30: Presentation of the fair and concert by Mallorca Chamber Society Wind Quintet. Casa de Cultura.



MUSIC

Alcudia. 11.00 / 12.00 / 13.00: FlaMallorca Flamenco Experience - music and dance. Plaça de Toros. 9.90 euros.



Cala d'Or, Cala d'Or Jazz Festival. 20.00: Quintergy quintet. Avda Belgica, corner of C. Santanyi.





Wednesday, 23 May

MUSIC

Cala d'Or, Cala d'Or Jazz Festival. 20.00: Why Not? (jazz folk trio). Pub Fernando, Plaza Ibiza.



Cala Egos, Cala d'Or Jazz Festival. 20.00: Quintergy quintet. Avda. Marina, corner of C. Voltor.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.30: Dirty Dancing - the film taken to the theatre. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 23.20-52 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. (Runs until 3 June.)





Thursday, 24 May

MUSIC

Cala d'Or, Cala d'Or Jazz Festival. 20.00: Jazz Burbon quartet. Pub Fernando, Plaza Ibiza. Cheesecake 4 Three trio. Avda. Belgica, corner of C. Santanyi.



Cala Egos, Cala d'Or Jazz Festival. 20.00: Monkey Doo parade. Sa Marina Centre.



Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Zuill Bailey (cello), Natasha Paremski (piano). Chopin, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com.



Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major.





Friday, 25 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Binissalem, Fira de la Pedra (Stone Fair). 20.00: Scherzi Amorosi - Italian classical songs by The Archduke's Consort (soprano, violin, lute, viola). Cals Agustins. 22.00: Line dance. By the church.



Manacor, Manacor Fairs and Fiestas. 17.00: Cossier dancers from C. Veronica to the town hall, 20.30: Opening address with the Manacor band. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister.



MUSIC

Cala d'Or, Cala d'Or Jazz Festival. 20.00: Dirty Rices sextet. Restaurant Giovanny, Avda Cala Llonga (marina). Cheesecake 4 Three trio. Aloha Cocktail, C. Belgica. Gipsy Swing Jazz. Pub Fernando, Plaza Ibiza.



Cala Ferrera, Cala d'Or Jazz Festival. 20.00: Monkey Doo parade. Avda. S'Esplamador.



Palma. 20.00: Mr. Marcaille (Belgium), Rraouhhh (Belgium), Mentira (Brazil), DJ Gambrinero (Berlin). Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Five euros.



Palma. 20.30: Marco Mezquida (piano) - jazz interpretations of Ravel, accompanied by percussion and cello. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros.



Palma. 20.30: Nadja (Canadian drone / doom metal) plus Maresme (Majorcan). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. 12 euros.



Palma. 21.00: Zuill Bailey (cello), Natasha Paremski (piano). Chopin, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff. Fundació Bartomeu March, C. Palau Reial 18. Free.



Pollensa. 21.30: Damià Oliver i Els Arcàngels - Damià Oliver (guitar and vocals) with trio. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Ten euros.





Saturday, 26 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Alaro, Festa de la Mare de Déu de Maig. 18.30: Dance of the Cossiers in the streets of Damunt (upper village). 20.00: Mass, dance of offer by the Cossiers. 21.00: Pipers and barbecue, Plaça Cabrit i Bassa.



Algaida, May Fair. From 10.00-19.00: Artisan products, food, ecological. Placeta Església. 20.00: Concert - Mr. Marcaille (Belgium), Rraouhhh (Belgium), Mentira (Brazil), Epic Fail (Majorca). Casal Pere Capellá courtyard.



Binissalem, Fira de la Pedra. 11.00: Traditional games. By the church. 16.00: Minimotos exhibition. By the church. 19.00: Tall de Vermadors dance. By the church. 20.00: Chef Andrés Benítez with tastings. 4.50 euros plus wine. (Tickets to be bought from the town hall). 22.30: Concert - Piolet Swing.



Can Picafort, Nautical Sport Fair and Calamari/Seafood Gastronomy. From 10.00: The fair (nautical and artisan) is in calle Felicia Fuster. 11.00: Batucada. 12.00: Opening of the gastronomy area, Plaça Cervantes. 12.30: DJ Santi Vega; 15.30: Sax & Voice; 17.30: The Twins; 19.30: Show cooking and tapas contest with chef Miquel Calent; 20.45: Giant screen for Real Madrid v. Liverpool, Champions League Final; 23.00: DJ Antàrtic. All in Plaça Cervantes.

10.00-13-30 / 16.00-18.00: Paddle Surf, Kayaking, Laser; 15.00-17.00: Surfing demos and activities. At the beach.



Manacor, Manacor Fairs and Fiestas. 10.00: Popular games, workshops and sport. Plaça Ramon Llull. 12.00: Organ concert. Convent Church. 17.15: Procession of batucadas. From Plaça Sant Jaume. 18.00: Wine-tasting - Pla i Llevant DO. Municipal park. 18.30: Human towers procession. From C. Nou. 20.00: Concert - La Loca Motora, Grupo Manacor. Plaça Ramon Llull.



Palma, Mercat de Sant Rescat - Canamunt Residents Association. 10.00-19.00: Gastronomy, music, secondhand, design. Plaça Quadrado.



Puigpunyent, Ecological Fair. 18.00: Opening of the fair. 19.30: Batucada. 20.00: Swing music. 21.30: Dinner in the square. Tickets eight euros to be bought by 24 May from the town hall. 22.30: Concert - Monkey Doo.



MUSIC

Cala d'Or, Cala d'Or Jazz Festival. 20.00: Richard Vinton Trio. Pub Fernando, Plaza Ibiza. Latin Lovers quartet. Avda. Belgica, corner of C. Santanyi.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.30: Hypno Suite - Conservatory of Music and Dance. Contemporary dance production. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel March 1. One euro.





Sunday, 27 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Algaida, May Fair. 09.00-14.00: Trade and business. Placeta Església. 19.30: Concert - Marga Navarro (violin), Joan Sempere (clarinet), Miquel Sebastian (marimba). Casal Pere Capellà auditorium.



Binissalem, Fira de la Pedra. 10.00: Giants, bigheads, pipers, band of music in procession. 11.00: Opening of the fair. 12.30: Chefs Andrés Benítez and Miquel Calent. 4.50 euros. (Tickets to be bought from the town hall). 18.30: Children's ball de bot folk dance. 19.30: Grup Xaloc ball de bot folk dance.



Can Picafort, Nautical Sport Fair and Calamari/Seafood Gastronomy. From 10.00: The fair in calle Felicia Fuster. 11.00: Opening of the gastronomy area; 12.00: Fashion parades organised by OneS; 14.00: Perikàs Jazz Reunion; 16.30: Children's entertainment with Kcrodril; 19.00: Urban dance. All in Plaça Cervantes.

Beach activities similar to Saturday.



Manacor, Manacor Fairs and Fiestas. Farming, livestock, industrial, artisan and sport fair. From 09.00. Horse shows, animal exhibitions, agricultural machinery, sports activities and businesses, classic cars, traditional stalls, food, accredited artisan crafts. 17.00-23.30: Manacor Dance - more than 1,500 dancers. Plaça Ramon Llull. 19.00: Yuko Mazutani (piano), Josep Burguera (euphonium). At the auditorium.



Puerto Portals, Farmers' Market. 10.00-16.00: Fruit and veg, flowers, local products, children's zone. 13.00: Swing masterclass - Monkey Doo.



Puigpunyent, Ecological Fair. 10.30: Pipers and giants in procession. 11.00: "Spartan" games. 11.30: Galilea School of Dance - folk dance. 12.00: Slingshot workshop. 13.30: Ecological gastronomy route. 17.30: Concert - Veus de la Tardor. 18.00: Batucada.



MUSIC

Cala d'Or, Cala d'Or Jazz Festival. 20.00: So What Trio and Dirty Rices. Plaza Ibiza. Off Jazz Quartet. Inturotel Cala Esmeralda, C. Cala Esmeralda.



Esporles. 18.00: Bálint Gyimesi (clarinet) and Joan Travé (piano) from the Frankfurt Polymos Ensemble. Brahms, Chopin, Szymanowski. Casa del Poble. Entrance with donations.



Puerto Pollensa. 19.00: Eulàlia Fantova and Ferran Pisà (theorbo). Italian songs from the seventeenth century. At the church. Free.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 12.00 / 18.00: Malambeando - Argentine dance spectacular. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 27.50-30.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es.