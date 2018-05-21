According to environmentalists GOB, the car park needs to be relocated. 08-03-2018

Some weeks ago, the uncertainty over a car park in Cala Agulla (Capdepera) was highlighted. At present, the situation remains uncertain, and the environmentalists GOB are insisting that the town hall closes it off. If it were to, then space for 450 vehicles would disappear. The car park is important because it serves beachgoers in summer.



The situation with the car park first came under the spotlight when an opposition party, Guanyem, denounced what they considered to be an illegal car park. It is located in an area of special natural interest (ANEI), and Guanyem were demanding that it should be closed.



When Guanyem presented their complaint, the mayor of Capdepera, Rafel Fernández, requested all the relevant documentation from the owner. This was intended to be able to determine if the car park was legal or not. As far as GOB are concerned, it is illegal and would appear to have been for most of the forty years that it has existed. Because it is in an ANEI and also in a zone for bird protection and of "community importance", GOB say it should be moved elsewhere.



The environmentalists also allege that there have been movements of earth at the site, that these have been done without a licence and that an underground electricity cable has been installed.



GOB have referred their complaint to the regional environment ministry and to the Council of Majorca's agency for planning discipline as well as to the town hall. All "necessary measures" should be taken, they say, in addressing the "illegality". The town hall, meanwhile, is concerned at the potential for chaos this summer if the car park were to be closed.