When the weather isn't too good, Palma gets increased numbers of visitors. 21-05-2018 @policiadepalma

Yesterday's stormy conditions led Palma police to activate "Operation Cloud", the plan for dealing with greatly increased numbers of vehicles and visitors. It was launched at ten o'clock yesterday morning, and the main focuses of the police operation - as is usually the case - were traffic coming from the direction of the airport and on the Manacor road as well as the car park in front of the Cathedral.



Police were stationed by other car parks as well, with the aim of alleviating traffic as much as possible when the car parks became full. With more visitors in the city, police numbers were increased in pedestrian areas, such as that by the Cathedral.



It wasn't a heavy day at the port in terms of the number of cruise ships, but the one that was in port was the giant Symphony of the Seas.



As for today, there is a chance of the odd shower in parts, but the rest of the week will see a rise in temperatures. By the weekend, highs of 30C are being forecast.